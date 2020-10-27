Romania, France plan cooperation on Cernavodă nuclear power plant’s expansion

Romania and France signed an intention declaration for a partnership regarding the construction of reactors 3 and 4 and the upgrade of reactor 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, PM Ludovic Orban said. At the same time, Nuclearelectrica signed a partnership with Orano, a French group