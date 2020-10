El Grupo Número 1 Leases 3,000 Sqm Warehouse Within P3 Bucharest A1 Industrial Park

El Grupo Número 1 Leases 3,000 Sqm Warehouse Within P3 Bucharest A1 Industrial Park. Wholesaler El Grupo Número 1, the biggest franchisor in Spain, has leased a warehouse of 3,000 square meters within the P3 Bucharest A1 industrial park and will be exclusive wholesaler in Romania for clearance items of most famous Spanish fashion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]