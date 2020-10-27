NN Pensii Targets RON2M Dividends From Compa Sibiu And Buyback Program For 9.14% Of Share Capital

NN Pensii Targets RON2M Dividends From Compa Sibiu And Buyback Program For 9.14% Of Share Capital. NN Pensii, the largest private pension manager in Romania, calls for the distribution of RON2 million as dividends from car parts producer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO), and for the approval of a program for the repurchase of 20 million shares to reduce the share capital by cancelling the repurchased (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]