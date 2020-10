Chipita Romania Posts Double-Digit Growth in Revenue to Over RON500M in 2019

Chipita Romania Posts Double-Digit Growth in Revenue to Over RON500M in 2019. Chipita Romania, the largest actor on the croissant market in the country, ended 2019 with almost 501 million lei (EUR105.7 million) revenue, 10% more than in 2018, ZF’s calculations from Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]