Axa Trans Construct Revenue Rises 71% To RON73M in 2019

Axa Trans Construct Revenue Rises 71% To RON73M in 2019. Builder Axa Trans Construct, which is now working on the Colosseum Mall in NW Bucharest, posted 73 million lei revenue in 2019, an increase of 71% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. The profit almost doubled to RON3.9 million, while the number of employees reached (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]