Romania adds more than 4,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Romania recorded 4,724 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 217,216 on Tuesday, October 27, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report. Bucharest added 623 new cases, while three counties reported more than 200 infections: Cluj (264), Iași (201), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]