October 27, 2020

Beer brand Desperados, Elrow stream virtual Halloween party from Romania’s Bran Castle
Beer brand Desperados and event concept and party series Elrow will host a virtual Halloween party streamed live from the Bran Castle, in central Romania, on Saturday, October 31st. It is the latest event in a series the beer brand has supported “to keep the party alive during various levels of (...)

