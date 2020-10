Bilka Steel To Open Thermal Insulation Panels Factory In 2021

Bilka Steel To Open Thermal Insulation Panels Factory In 2021. Brasov-based roofing systems manufacturer Bilka Steel, owned by businessman Horatiu Tepes, has invested EUR5 million in 2020, part of an ampler investment project set off in the past years, according to Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]