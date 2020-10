FinMin Citu: Budget deficit for the first nine months , 6.36 pct of the GDP



Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Tuesday that the budget deficit for the first nine months of this year is of 6.36 pct of the GDP, or 67.27 billion RON. “Romania, together with the global economy, is going through the largest crisis in the last 100 years. I... The post (...)