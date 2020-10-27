GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.724 to 217.216; 104 deaths in 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.724 to 217.216; 104 deaths in 24 hours. As many as 4,724 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the last reporting following 28,876 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that had (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]