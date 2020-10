DPD Romania Invests EUR500,000 In 3,000 Sqm Warehouse Near Bucharest

Parcel delivery service company DPD Romania, one of the largest courier service firms on the local market, has invested nearly EUR500,000 in a warehouse of 3,000 square meters located in the town of Bragadiru, near the capital city of Bucharest, where it seeks to employ 100 couriers and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]