KPMG Private Enterprise Global Family Business Tax Monitor: Family businesses face complex, shifting tax landscape

KPMG Private Enterprise Global Family Business Tax Monitor: Family businesses face complex, shifting tax landscape. Taxes on transfer of a family business tend to be higher, with complex exemption requirements, in larger, developed economies; but families in emerging economies can face a challenging tax burden as well. Of the 54 countries and territories surveyed, 15 have an inheritance/wealth tax that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]