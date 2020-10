PM Orban reiterates in Paris Romania’s firm commitment to joining OECD

PM Orban reiterates in Paris Romania’s firm commitment to joining OECD. Addressing Tuesday, on the occasion of his current official visit to France, the plenary session of the OECD Council, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated Romania’s firm commitment to joining the OECD, the government informs in a release. During a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]