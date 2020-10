Greek investor to build EUR 9 mln industrial pumps plant in Romania

Greek pump producer Drakos Polemis Pumps Group and its Romanian subsidiary Aversa plan to invest EUR 9 million in a production facility in Giurgiu, southern Romania, Economica.net announced. In 2018, DP Polemis Group took over all the intangible assets of Aversa, which used to be Romania's