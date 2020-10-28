Romania restates commitment to sign EUR 1.2 bln contract with Naval Group

Romania restates commitment to sign EUR 1.2 bln contract with Naval Group. Romania is ready to sign the deal with French company Naval Group for the purchase of multi-role corvettes worth EUR 1.2 bln as soon as the court litigation related to this contract ends, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said in Paris on Monday, October 26. "There is a dispute, in fact (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]