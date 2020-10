Romania’s Government borrows EUR 1.65 bln for two years from local market

Romania’s Government borrows EUR 1.65 bln for two years from local market. Romania's Finance Ministry borrowed from local banks more than twice the planned amount under the euro-denominated bond issue on October 27. Namely, it issued EUR 1.65 billion worth of two-year bonds due November 2022. The new papers were sold at a yield of 0.39%, with a 0.45% yearly coupon (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]