RO Orthodox Church head suggests divine punishment for politicians who banned pilgrimage

RO Orthodox Church head suggests divine punishment for politicians who banned pilgrimage. The patriarch of Romania’s Orthodox Church, Daniel, suggested in his preach on Saint Dimitrie the New’s day (October 27), that the politicians who banned the pilgrimage in Bucharest on this occasion could be punished by God. “God does not allow himself to be mocked!” patriarch Daniel said, quoting (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]