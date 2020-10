Romania’s chamber music festival SoNoRo returns with special edition

Romania’s chamber music festival SoNoRo returns with special edition. The 15th edition of the SoNoRo festival will be organized in two parts between October 31 and December 9, in several cities in Romania. The first part of the festival will start in Brasov (October 31-November 2), will include an extraordinary concert at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni (on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]