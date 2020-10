Romania’s wine production, down for the second year in a row

Romania’s wine production, down for the second year in a row. Romania’s wine production declined by 7% in 2020 compared to 2019, to 3.6 million hectoliters, according to the first estimates from the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV). This is the second consecutive year when Romania produces less wine, after a record production of 5.1 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]