Coronavirus: Romanian PM says the Govt. is not planning new restrictions
Oct 28, 2020
The Romanian government does not currently intend to take other restrictive measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to enforce the law, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, October 27, during his visit to Paris. "At present, we do not intend to take other restrictive (...)
