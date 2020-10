Romania sees record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in 24 hours

Romania sees record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in 24 hours. Romanian officials confirmed 5,343 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Also, 107 deaths were registered in the same period - the highest number recorded so far in the country. Bucharest reported 744 new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]