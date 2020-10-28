Digital Auto Report 2020: COVID-19 pandemic shifted the consumer mobility preferences, the personal car becomes the main option again

Digital Auto Report 2020: COVID-19 pandemic shifted the consumer mobility preferences, the personal car becomes the main option again. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shifted consumersâ€™ mobility preferences, most of them preferring to use their own vehicle over shared mobility and public transportation, according to Strategy&, part of PwC network, Digital Auto Report 2020. Shared mobility decreased the most in Germany with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]