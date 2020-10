The local subsidiary of the International Group El Grupo Número 1, P3 Bucharest A1’s newest tenant

The local subsidiary of the International Group El Grupo Número 1, P3 Bucharest A1’s newest tenant. The transaction was brokered by Dunwell Industrial Brokerage Dunwell, the only real estate agency in Romania specialised exclusively on industrial, has brokered the entry on the Romanian market of the distribution company, El Grupo Número 1, the largest franchiser in Spain, through the lease of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]