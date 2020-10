Accor announces the opening of Mercure & ibis Styles in Sibiu in 2023

Accor signed a management contract with Romanian company Compa SA Sibiu, for the operation of a combo structure of two hotels, under Mercure & ibis Styles brands. The opening of the two hotels is estimated for 2023. The future hotels will be located on Victoriei Boulevard, opposite the Sub (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]