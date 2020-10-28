 
Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N: project for professional reconversion aimed to help 25,000 Romanians kickstart a career in IT
Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N: project for professional reconversion aimed to help 25,000 Romanians kickstart a career in IT.

Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N, a national professional reconversion project for adults who want to kickstart a new career in the IT field. By the end of 2025, Bittnet plans to help 25,000 Romanians press “Control + New” and to restart their professional path, reorienting towards IT. The (...)

Tchibo Coffee Service Takes Over Partener Coffee Services Coffee distributor Tchibo Coffee Service is acquiring Partener Coffee Services, which owns The Coffee Shop chain of cafes. The deal is being analyzed by the antitrust body.

Romania's Octavian Bellu and Mariana Bitang named world's most successful coaching duo by the World Record Academy Romanian gymnastics coaches Octavian Bellu and Mariana Bitang are the World's Most Successful Coaches (Duo), according to the World Record Academy. Bellu and Bitang helped Romania win five consecutive team gold medals at the World Championships from 1994 to 2001 and team gold medals at the (...)

Digital Auto Report 2020: COVID-19 pandemic shifted the consumer mobility preferences, the personal car becomes the main option again COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shifted consumers’ mobility preferences, most of them preferring to use their own vehicle over shared mobility and public transportation, according to Strategy&, part of PwC network, Digital Auto Report 2020. Shared mobility decreased the most in Germany with (...)

Deloitte study: Europeans' concerns regarding financial and employment problems diminished in the first four months since COVID-19 restrictions have eased Europeans’ concerns regarding their financial and employment problems diminished in the first four months since the first COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the authorities have eased, according to Deloitte State of Consumer Tracker survey, with two-thirds of respondents being more open to the (...)

The local subsidiary of the International Group El Grupo Nàmero 1, P3 Bucharest A1's newest tenant The transaction was brokered by Dunwell Industrial Brokerage Dunwell, the only real estate agency in Romania specialised exclusively on industrial, has brokered the entry on the Romanian market of the distribution company, El Grupo Número 1, the largest franchiser in Spain, through the lease of (...)

 

