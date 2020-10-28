Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N: project for professional reconversion aimed to help 25,000 Romanians kickstart a career in IT

Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N: project for professional reconversion aimed to help 25,000 Romanians kickstart a career in IT. Bittnet Training launches CTRL+N, a national professional reconversion project for adults who want to kickstart a new career in the IT field. By the end of 2025, Bittnet plans to help 25,000 Romanians press “Control + New” and to restart their professional path, reorienting towards IT. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]