Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said that the government’s goal should be to stem “at all costs” the increase in COVID cases without affecting economic activity, but at the same time firmly implement the decisions for the combat of the epidemic. “As you can see, Europe is facing a... The (...)