Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex joins the Black Friday season

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex joins the Black Friday season. Altex, the largest electro-IT retailer in Romania, will start its online and offline Black Friday sales campaign on October 29. The campaign lasts five weeks. The discounts will be available in the Altex and Media Galaxy physical and online stores. The company claims that it slashed prices by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]