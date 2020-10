Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue

Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue. Alive Capital, a Romanian company providing integrated services in the energy sector, also operating as a supplier and trader on the energy market, will issue RON 10 million (EUR 2 mln) of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar reported. The firm was set up in 2013 and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]