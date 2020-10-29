SUV model produced by Ford in Romania gains traction on foreign markets

SUV model produced by Ford in Romania gains traction on foreign markets. Puma, the SUV model produced by Ford in Romania, ranked as the brand’s third best-selling model in Europe in the third quarter of this year, some 8.6% behind the more popular models Fiesta and Focus. In Q3, Ford sold almost 42,400 Puma SUVs, with only Fiesta (46,500 units) and Focus (46,300 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]