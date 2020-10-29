 
October 29, 2020

Bucharest City hall terminates contract for 100 trolleybuses with Turkish contractor
Oct 29, 2020

Bucharest City hall terminates contract for 100 trolleybuses with Turkish contractor.

Bucharest City Hall terminated the EUR 43 million (VAT not included) contract with Turkish supplier Bozankaya for 100 trolleybuses, signed on March 31. The City Hall’s representatives claimed that the Turkish company failed to supply the homologation documents within the 45-day allowed, (...)

