Board member selection in RO state-owned companies continues to raise controversies
Oct 29, 2020
Board member selection in RO state-owned companies continues to raise controversies.
Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a minority shareholder in the state-controlled company that operates Bucharest's airports, urges the Romanian Government to carry out a new selection process for the company's Board of Directors. The fund argues that the selected candidates presented to the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]