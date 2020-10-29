Board member selection in RO state-owned companies continues to raise controversies

Board member selection in RO state-owned companies continues to raise controversies. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a minority shareholder in the state-controlled company that operates Bucharest's airports, urges the Romanian Government to carry out a new selection process for the company's Board of Directors. The fund argues that the selected candidates presented to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]