Online Grocery and Household & Personal Care Product Sales Could Reach EUR1B by 2025

Online Grocery and Household & Personal Care Product Sales Could Reach EUR1B by 2025. Online sales of groceries and personal and household care products could reach EUR1 billion by 2025 or 4% of the total market, ZF has calculated from the estimates of the Bringo delivery platform of French-held Carrefour group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]