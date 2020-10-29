TAROM changes flight schedule due to current context

TAROM changes flight schedule due to current context. TAROM announces that it will operate a series of changes in the current flight schedule, "due to the current context," and a series of flights will be canceled. Thus, according to a post on the company's Facebook page, between November 7 and November 30, 2020, the flights to and from London will be suspended. Also, on November 2, 9 and 16, 2020, the flights to and from Brussels will be canceled, on November 11, 18 and 25, 2020 the flights to and from Munich and on November 13, 20, 27 and December 4 the flights to and from Amsterdam. At the same time, the domestic flights to and from Oradea will be canceled, on November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 25 and on December 1, 3, 8, 15 and 15 and those to and from Suceava on November 4 and 6. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]