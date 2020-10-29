GeneralElection2020 /PSD's Ciolacu: President should listen to specialists' advice on election date

GeneralElection2020 /PSD's Ciolacu: President should listen to specialists' advice on election date. President Klaus Iohannis should listen to the advice of specialists regarding the date of this year's general election, because the priority of Romanians is health, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday. "The President of Romania should weigh the opportunity of the elections on December 6 very well and listen to the advice of the specialists. From what I can see, the President's theory is to hold the election, no matter how many [COVID-19] deaths we have a day and no matter how many infections. I am waiting today at 13:00hrs to see if the threshold of 6,000 infections has not been exceeded today. If we keep talking about elections and, in a week's time, the election campaign, taking into account that we have 6,000 infections a day, it means that something is not working in the Romanian state or the President and the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the incumbent government have other priorities than the priorities of the Romanians, who are health at the moment. My opinion is to listen to what the specialists say," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters. He said "PSD is ready for the election" and added that, in his opinion, the opinion of the Social Democrats and even of the President is irrelevant as long as the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections is so high. "From our point of view, specialists need to come out and say whether it is appropriate or not. Specialists have said as follows: voting day is not the big issue, but electioneering is. In a week's time we will start electioneering. How can you with stop an upward trend by electioneering? It's non-sense. Maybe only Mr. Orban can find a solution with Iohannis. We don't have a problem with the election date; we have a problem with the Romanians' priorities. The Romanians' priority is health. When there are 6,000 infections a day, how do you stop this uptick? By electioneering? Ask Orban because he is responsible for organising the elections (...)What is important is our priority now: are we halting this upward trend of infections or are we continuing to multiply it, just for the sake of having elections, because that is what [President] Iohannis wants? That is the question," added the PSD leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]