 
Romaniapress.com

October 29, 2020

INS: Romania's population accounted for 22.142 million persons on July 1, 2020, based on domicile
Oct 29, 2020

INS: Romania's population accounted for 22.142 million persons on July 1, 2020, based on domicile.

Romania's population, based on domicile, reached 22.142 million people on July 1, 2020, down 0.1pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday. Official data show that, out of the total population, 12.492 million people were living in urban areas (56.4pct), down 0.5pct compared with the reference period, while females represent the majority (51.2pct of the total, at the national level). In fact, on July 1, 2020, the female population numbered 11.328 million people, almost 5,000 less than the same date last year. At the same time, the population aging process accelerated compared to July 1, 2019, as the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) increased by 0.5 percentage points, while the share of young people (0 - 14 years) maintained at the same level (14.6pct ). The population aging index increased from 114.6 (on July 1, 2019) to 118 elderly people per 100 young people (on July 1, 2020). Also, the average age of the population was 41.9 years, 0.2 years higher than on July 1, 2019, and the median age was 42.1 years, increasing by 0.4 years at a comparative level. According to the same source, on July 1, 2020, the largest share in the total population was held by the age group 40 - 44 years (8.6pct). Among males, the share of this age group was 9pct, and for females 8.2pct. At the same time, the share of the 0-4 year old group was 4.6pct, lower than that of the 5-9 year old group (4.7pct) and that of the 10-14 year old group (5.2pct). INS specifies that the data on the population based on domicile, on July 1, 2020, will be available at the locality level (municipality, town and commune), in the TEMPO online database, which will be available for downloading starting November 13, 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Orban: By organising parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of coronavirus spread Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday evening that by holding parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of the spread of the coronavirus, if the rules imposed in this regard are respected both in the election campaign and on the day of (...)

Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states and stressed the need to increase funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources. "With regard to the (...)

Another former head of Romania's Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption The Bucharest Court of Appeal sentenced Bogdan Olteanu, a former president of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, to five years in jail for corruption. The decision is final, and Olteanu turned himself in to the authorities on Thursday, October 29. Still, the Court of Appeal’s sentence is milder than (...)

How to ensure the security of building management systems Author Lucian Anghel, Founder & CEO, Timepal Romania and Facilities Management Services Computer security is a topic that keeps managers thinking at night, and the truth is that any system connected to the Internet is at risk – including a building automation system (BMS). The basic (...)

Fondul Proprietatea requests new selection process for appointment of Board Members at Bucharest Airports Fondul Proprietatea (“the Fund”) expresses its concerns with the outcome of the selection process for the appointment of 4-year mandate Board members to Bucharest Airports. The selection process has not been consistent or rigorous and thus produced nominations that are not credible. Shareholders (...)

Nestlà and Alliance for YOUth are to create 300,000 new opportunities to support young people by 2025 The COVID-19 pandemic has a huge impact on society, especially young people. The latest statistics show this: youth unemployment is again on the rise, with more than 3 million in Europe[1]. More than ever, efforts are needed to support young people and avoid isolating a generation. That’s why (...)

ANPC head:It's supermarkets' job to seek out farming producers, not the other way round It's the commercial networks' responsibility to seek out the Romanian farming producers, and not the other way round, director general of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) Paul Anghel told the Bucharest Food Summit on Thursday. "The Romanian producer must be treated with (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |