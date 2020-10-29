Romania to increase Covid-19 testing capacity, lockdown not considered currently

Romania to increase Covid-19 testing capacity, lockdown not considered currently. Romania will be able to carry out 50,000 Covid-19 tests daily, health minister Nelu Tătaru announced. The increase will come after 18 more testing centers will be added to the existing 141, Tătaru explained, quoted by Agerpres. Over the past week, Romania carried out 33,800 - 36,800 tests (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]