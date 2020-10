December Make-Or-Break Month, Veranda Mall Owner Says

December Make-Or-Break Month, Veranda Mall Owner Says. December could be a make-or-break month for the shopping centers in Romania, badly hurt by the pandemic, considering this is a time when people buy presents and usually generates higher sales for stores, says Andrei Pogonaru, owner of Veranda Mall in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]