Romania adds close to 6,500 Covid-19 cases, new daily record

Romania adds close to 6,500 Covid-19 cases, new daily record. Romania recorded 6,481 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. It is the first time that the daily number of cases exceeds the 6,000 threshold. The daily count previously peaked at 5,343 yesterday, October 28. The new cases were reported (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]