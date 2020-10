CMS appoints new Managing Partner in Bucharest

CMS appoints new Managing Partner in Bucharest. International law firm CMS is pleased to announce the appointment of Horea Popescu as Managing Partner of the firm’s Bucharest office, with effect from 1 November 2020. Horea takes over from Gabriel Sidere, who has been CMS Bucharest’s Managing Partner since 2010. A leading corporate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]