GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count shatters record figures-6.481 new cases in the last 24 hours. 36.169 tests, 83 deaths, 868 patients in ICUs. As many as 6,481 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the previous reporting, following 36,169 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of (...)