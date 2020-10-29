H.E. Ms. Füsun Aramaz, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey: We cherish our Republic’s 97th birthday this year. Celebrating modern Turkey’s birthday in friendly Romania is our joy and privilege.
Our long-established friendship with strong roots deep entrenched in a landscape of complex international relations stands out as one pillar of unwavering solidarity. Turkish-Romanian friendship dates centuries back in history. However, proclamation of Turkish Republic on 29 October 1923 marks (...)
