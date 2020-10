Agroland Opens 550 Sqm Store in Bucharest, Expects EUR750,000 Sales in First Year

Horia Cardos, founder of Agroland, which operates a chain of 250 farming product stores, has opened the biggest store yet in Bucharest, following an investment of EUR150,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]