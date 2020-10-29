Romanian short film "Contraindications", by Lucia Chicos, awarded in Cinefondation section, Cannes 2020

Romanian short film "Contraindications", by Lucia Chicos, awarded in Cinefondation section, Cannes 2020. The Romanian short film Contraindicatii/Contraindications, directed by Lucia Chicos, was awarded 3rd prize in the Cinefondation section of the Cannes Film Festival, organized this year in the form of a mini-edition taking place over three days, the organizers of the event announced. The short film jury and that of the Cinefondation section, composed of Damien Bonnard, Rachid Bouchareb, Claire Burger, Charles Gillibert, Dea Kulumbegashvili and Celine Salette, awarded the prizes of the 2020 edition on Wednesday evening, on the stage of the Grand Theatre Lumiere in Cannes, during a mini-edition of the famous festival on the Croisette, titled "Cannes 2020 Special". Lucia Chicos is a student at the I. L. Caragiale National University for Theatric and Cinematographic Arts (UNATC). The short film Contraindicatii/Contraindications is 19-minute long.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florin Badescu, editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]