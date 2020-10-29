 
Nicusor Dan, invested general mayor: Capital has extraordinary outlook for the future
Bucharest has an "extraordinary" outlook for the future, but in the short term it faces "serious" problems - the health situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, district heating, finances, the new general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Thursday upon taking the oath of office, during a ceremony organized at the municipality's headquarters, which was also attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "Bucharest has an extraordinary outlook for the future and we cannot fail to succeed. But in the very short term, I am asking Bucharesters for patience and solidarity, because there are some serious and urgent problems we are facing. We are in the midst of a health crisis, we have a district heating crisis and we have a financial crisis at the municipal level. Patience and we will solve them!" said Dan. He stressed the importance of working with the Government, because "many" of the things that the people of Bucharest expect can only be carried out "through" such a partnership. "We have the commitment of the prime minister so that all those things we talked about will be accomplished for the people of Bucharest," the general mayor said. Nicusor Dan urged those who have proven their competence in various fields, but also young graduates to send their CV to work in public administration. "Bucharest has a huge potential, it has people who have performed in the private sector, in the artistic, cultural, academic environment. There are so many energies in this city that we cannot but succeed. And, what they can and must do and what the mayor of the capital and the City Hall will do - they will be the partner of all these energies for the good of this city and its inhabitants, and I want to urge here the people who have proven their competence in various areas, the young people coming out of universities - it's an invitation - come to the public administration! I'm waiting for you to send CVs to come and work in the public administration," he transmitted. The general mayor thanked his colleagues from the "Save Bucharest" Association, the volunteers and public figures who supported him in the campaigns, the people who donated money, as well as the parties that supported him and their leaders. Nicusor Dan assured the people of Bucharest who did not vote for him that he will ensure a government for all the inhabitants of the Capital, and he promised "an honest collaboration" to the municipal councilors from the Opposition.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

