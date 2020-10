Works by Adrian Ghenie, Ştefan Câlţia auctioned in Bucharest

Works by Adrian Ghenie, Ştefan Câlţia auctioned in Bucharest. Three works by Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark’s Contemporary Art Auction on November 11, alongside works by Ștefan Câlția, Geta Brătescu, Corneliu Baba, Constantin Piliuță, Sabin Bălașa, Gheorghe Fikl, Sorin Ilfoveanu, Georgeta Năpăruș, Șerban Savu and Mircea Cantor. One of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]