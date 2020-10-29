Firea: PSD to call to Parliament PM Orban to present report regarding next year’s budget

Firea: PSD to call to Parliament PM Orban to present report regarding next year’s budget. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to call to Parliament Prime Minister Ludovic Orban so he can present a report regarding the budget for next year, announced on Thursday the first deputy chair of the party, Gabriela Firea, mentioning she doesn’t understand why the Government did not (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]