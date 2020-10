Romania Had Second Lowest Tax-to-GDP Ratio in EU in 2019, of 26.8%

Romania Had Second Lowest Tax-to-GDP Ratio in EU in 2019, of 26.8%. Romania had a tax-to gross domestic product ratio of 26.8% in 2019, the second lowest level among European Union member states, ahead of Ireland (22.7%) and after Bulgaria (30.3%), Eurostat data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]