SIF Oltenia Shareholders Reject Buyback Plan, Approve Capital Reduction

SIF Oltenia Shareholders Reject Buyback Plan, Approve Capital Reduction. Shareholders of SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Thursday rejected a plan for the repurchase of 26.2 million own shares, representing 5% of its share capital, in view of annulment and share capital reduction. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]