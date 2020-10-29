 
Romaniapress.com

October 29, 2020

ANPC head:It's supermarkets' job to seek out farming producers, not the other way round
Oct 29, 2020

ANPC head:It's supermarkets' job to seek out farming producers, not the other way round.

It's the commercial networks' responsibility to seek out the Romanian farming producers, and not the other way round, director general of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) Paul Anghel told the Bucharest Food Summit on Thursday. "The Romanian producer must be treated with respect in Romania's hypermarket and supermarket network. He must be present on the shelves of all hypermarkets and supermarkets and it's the retailer who should knock on the producer's door, and not the other way round, via other circuits," said the ANPC head during the event attended by farmers and agriculture producers, as well as by representatives of the large commercial networks such as Carrefour, Auchan and Kaufland. The ANPC director general explained that unlike small traders and local producers, large commercial networks are closer to control authorities and can more easily benefit from counseling intended to prevent sanction-entailing practices. "The control should be done in a consistent manner, whether we are talking about the supermarket, the hypermarket, small shopping areas, or even small local producers. It's more difficult for the small producer to get to ANPC or another control authority in order to get counseling and this is why the Prevention Law was designed as a first-step check and control tool, because you go to the location and advise the respective company and proceed to sanctioning it only in step two, if it persists in improper handling. The retailers are much closer to the authorities: the representatives of large economic operators, the president, the secretaries general of the large commercial networks come to ANPC quite often and, as they have counseling programs, including for the transposition of certain European directives into Romanian law, they also offer points of view as to what happens in practice," Paul Anghel said. The ANPC director general added that as regards control activities, the institution has successfully overcome the problems generated by the adjustment to the pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Colectiv, 5 years on: Tribute to victims of the deadly fire President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday paid homage to the victims of the fire at the Colectiv Club. They laid wreaths at the tragedy place, lit candles and took a few moments of silence to commemorate the victims of the fire that took place there five... The post (...)

US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania is on track to become a European leader in finance, industry, agriculture, science and the arts A healthy entrepreneurial environment is a key element in building and consolidating democracy, and Romania can be a world leader and a role model for countries in the region, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the “National (...)

USR PLUS's Ciolos: Ludovic Orban is not the ideal candidate for Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union – Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), on Thursday said elections should be held as soon as possible, if the health situation allows it, also mentioning that Ludovic Orban is not the ideal candidate for Prime Minister and that the (...)

Bucharest General Mayor: Schools should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, supports the measure that the schools in Bucharest should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants. “Children are transmitters of this disease. (…) We also have the problem in Bucharest of schools that (...)

PM Orban says no increases in duties, taxes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the government’s fundamental goal is to boost economic recovery and will not put fiscal barriers to companies, reiterating that duties and taxes will not increase. “I say it from the outset that we will not increase duties and taxes. I say it... (...)

GCS: Romania records new 6.546 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, 103 fatalities, 917 patients in ICUs A number of 6,546 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 36,335 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Friday, (...)

French Institute in Romania puts the spotlight on digital culture at dedicated festival in November The French Institute in Romania will organize a series of events dedicated to digital cultures, such as workshops, shows, and webinars, at the fourth edition of the International Festival of Digital Cultures/Digital November that starts on November 1. The event will be held both online and (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |