ANPC head:It's supermarkets' job to seek out farming producers, not the other way round.

It's the commercial networks' responsibility to seek out the Romanian farming producers, and not the other way round, director general of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) Paul Anghel told the Bucharest Food Summit on Thursday. "The Romanian producer must be treated with respect in Romania's hypermarket and supermarket network. He must be present on the shelves of all hypermarkets and supermarkets and it's the retailer who should knock on the producer's door, and not the other way round, via other circuits," said the ANPC head during the event attended by farmers and agriculture producers, as well as by representatives of the large commercial networks such as Carrefour, Auchan and Kaufland. The ANPC director general explained that unlike small traders and local producers, large commercial networks are closer to control authorities and can more easily benefit from counseling intended to prevent sanction-entailing practices. "The control should be done in a consistent manner, whether we are talking about the supermarket, the hypermarket, small shopping areas, or even small local producers. It's more difficult for the small producer to get to ANPC or another control authority in order to get counseling and this is why the Prevention Law was designed as a first-step check and control tool, because you go to the location and advise the respective company and proceed to sanctioning it only in step two, if it persists in improper handling. The retailers are much closer to the authorities: the representatives of large economic operators, the president, the secretaries general of the large commercial networks come to ANPC quite often and, as they have counseling programs, including for the transposition of certain European directives into Romanian law, they also offer points of view as to what happens in practice," Paul Anghel said. The ANPC director general added that as regards control activities, the institution has successfully overcome the problems generated by the adjustment to the pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)