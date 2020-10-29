Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption



The Bucharest Court of Appeal sentenced Bogdan Olteanu, a former president of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, to five years in jail for corruption. The decision is final, and Olteanu turned himself in to the authorities on Thursday, October 29. Still, the Court of Appeal’s sentence is milder than (...)